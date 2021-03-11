Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,032 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $91.60 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

