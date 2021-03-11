Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 226.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

