Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,476 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.68.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

