Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,012 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.