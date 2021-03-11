AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,905 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

