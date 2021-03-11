Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth about $89,178,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at about $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 177,654 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,767,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66.
BioTelemetry Company Profile
BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.
