Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth about $89,178,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at about $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 177,654 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,767,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66.

BEAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.