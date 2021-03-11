Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

ACA stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

