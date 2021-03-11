CIBC Boosts Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $28.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMLF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.71.

TRMLF stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

