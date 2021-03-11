ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PBSFY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PBSFY opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

