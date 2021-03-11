Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $405.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $435.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

COST stock opened at $323.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.26 and a 200-day moving average of $360.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

