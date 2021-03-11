Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00. Insiders sold 1,360,455 shares of company stock worth $92,206,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.