The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.94 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

