Fuchs Petrolub’s (FUPBY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

The Fly

