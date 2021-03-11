Fuchs Petrolub’s (FUPBY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.