T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $30,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $176.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

