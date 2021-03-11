Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $44.58 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.21% of Progyny worth $44,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 170,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.36 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $512,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,174 shares of company stock valued at $25,325,919 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

