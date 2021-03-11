Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.12). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

