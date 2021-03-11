Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,237 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

