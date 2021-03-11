Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 257,893 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allegion were worth $33,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $116.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.60.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

