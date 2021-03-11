Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 560,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.