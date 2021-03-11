Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €72.00 by Independent Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.62 ($76.02).

BNR stock opened at €70.50 ($82.94) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.81.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

