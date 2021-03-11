Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €72.00 by Independent Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.62 ($76.02).

BNR stock opened at €70.50 ($82.94) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.81.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

