HC Wainwright Increases Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $19.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of ATEC opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,887 shares of company stock worth $588,004. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alphatec by 316.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

