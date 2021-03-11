Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 197 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.54 ($2.28).

VOD stock opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.37 billion and a PE ratio of -4.68. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

