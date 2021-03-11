Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 197 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.54 ($2.28).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.37 billion and a PE ratio of -4.68. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.