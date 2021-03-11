Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

