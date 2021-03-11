Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton Sells 2,137 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.