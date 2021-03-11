Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €25.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.17 ($33.15).

ETR:BOSS opened at €33.98 ($39.98) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.81 and its 200-day moving average is €25.70.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

