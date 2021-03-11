Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of KGC opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.