VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CDL opened at $53.43 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

