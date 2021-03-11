VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ CDL opened at $53.43 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
