Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.20 ($17.88).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

