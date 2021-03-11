PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE PFL opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

