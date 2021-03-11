The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce sales of $17.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.17 million to $17.30 million. The ExOne reported sales of $17.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $58.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.40 million to $59.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.45 million, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $70.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The ExOne.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XONE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.
Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $524.38 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The ExOne Company Profile
The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.
