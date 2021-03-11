Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of EFL stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

