Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

