Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JKPTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gamesys Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS JKPTF opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. Gamesys Group has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

