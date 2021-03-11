Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Signet has risen in the past three months, the stock is likely to come under pressure due to softness in brick-and-mortar store fleet. Same store sales for the company’s physical stores fell 4.1% during the holiday season. In North America, traditional mall same store sales were slightly negative during the festive season. Moreover, in the international region, same store sales fell due to UK governmental lockdown. Management expects the pandemic to continue hurting traditional in-store shopping behavior. Apart from these, management expects store labor costs expenses to increase in the fourth quarter, due to extended holiday shopping hours and increased concierge stations. This is likely to put pressure on margins. Nevertheless, the company, as part of its transformation strategies, is emphasizing on boosting online services.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of SIG opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 13.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

