Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $55.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

