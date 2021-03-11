Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.16.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $181.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,918,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

