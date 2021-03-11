Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $195.00 at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.16.

Fortinet stock opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $181.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 67.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

