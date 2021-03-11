Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

TSLA stock opened at $668.06 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.49, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $775.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,063 shares of company stock worth $56,865,537. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

