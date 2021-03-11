NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. NIO has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in NIO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 174,107 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 324,861 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $5,033,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.