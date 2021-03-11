NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.
NYSE:NIO opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. NIO has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in NIO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 174,107 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 324,861 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $5,033,000.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
