Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.26. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

