Berman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 42.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 642,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

