Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $1,817,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML opened at $523.33 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $219.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $562.08 and a 200-day moving average of $454.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

