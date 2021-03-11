Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Raised by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $173.48 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

