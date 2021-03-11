JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Raised by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 123.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

