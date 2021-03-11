Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 708 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

