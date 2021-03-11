Maryland Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,091 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

ECL stock opened at $216.97 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.