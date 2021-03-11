Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $3.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.