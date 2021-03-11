Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces Earnings Results

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.63 million, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of research firms have commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

