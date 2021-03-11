Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.16.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $227.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.26. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

