Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $206.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $220.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.